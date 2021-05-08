UPDATED:Police launch murder investigation after man is shot and stabbed to death in the early hours in Hackney bloodbath

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man believed to be in his 30’s was shot at and stabbed in the early hours of Saturday morning in Hackey.

Armed Police and Paramedics were all called to Gillett Square in N16 around 1.10 am on Saturday morning.

The man was found with serious injuries and despite efforts of AVR officers and paramedics, the man died at the scene.

Police have closed Gillett Square and a number of the surrounding roads whilst they carry out their investigation.

A spokesman for the Met Police Said :

Police were called to reports of shots fired in Gillett Square, Dalston at 0056hrs on Saturday, 8 May.

Officers attended and found a seriously injured man, believed to be aged in his 30s.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Enquiries are underway to confirm the man’s identity and inform his next of kin.

Officers are also working to establish the exact nature of the man’s injuries. A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

A crime scene remains in place. No arrest has been made at this early stage.

Anyone with information or any witnesses are urged to call 101, reference CAD 412/08may.