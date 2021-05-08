Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the M4 in Berkshire

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the M4.

At 3.07pm on Friday (7/5), there was a collision between a black Honda motorcycle and a grey Land Rover Discovery.

The collision happened on the M4 Westbound between junctions five and six.

Sadly a man in his forties from Slough, the rider of the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

No one else was injured following the collsion.

No arrests have been made.

Investigating officer, PC Roslyn Bonney of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit based at Taplow, said: “We are investigating this incident in which sadly a man has died, our thoughts remain with his family at this difficult time.

“We are asking any witnesses to the collision, or anyone who has dash-cam footage of the incident to please get in touch by calling 101 quoting reference 43210195752.

“We would also like to thank the members of the public for their patience as we investigated this incident on scene.”