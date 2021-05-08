Is this the weapon that killed PCSO Julia James Officers have sealed off a property in Aylesham

Major Development with Police making an arrest in respect of PSCO Julia Kames Killer Crime Scene officers have spent the day at a Property in Aylesham and have removed and recovered a number of items from the Property. These have been driven away by Murder squad officers for urgent examination following the arrest of the man who Police say they arrested at around 9.30pm on Saturday.
Neighbours who live in the area say the man at the address keeps himself to himself and the curtains of the property are always closed