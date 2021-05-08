Man charged following Cantley firearms incident

A man will appear in court this morning charged with attempted murder following a firearms incident in Cantley, Doncaster on Thursday (6 May).

Police were called to Aldesworth Road in Cantley at around 11.18am on Thursday following reports of shots being fired. A short time later they were notified of a 30-year-old man presenting at hospital with serious injuries. He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Graham Del Mar, 52, of Aldesworth Road, has been charged with attempted murder and firearms offences. He will appear before Doncaster Magistrates court this morning.

A 15-year-old boy and two men aged 18 and 27, who were arrested following the incident have been released under investigation.