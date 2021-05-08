Investigation launched following death in Hackney.

A police investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Hackney

Police were called to reports of shots fired in Gillett Square, Dalston at 0056hrs on Saturday, 8 May.

Officers attended and found a seriously injured man, believed to be aged in his 30s.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Enquiries are under way to confirm the man’s identity and inform his next of kin.

Officers are also working to establish the exact nature of the man’s injuries. A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

A crime scene remains in place. No arrest has been made at this early stage.

Anyone with information or any witnesses are urged to call 101, reference CAD 412/08may.

To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers.