Appeal for witnesses following assault in Kings Heath, Northampton

Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident in Kings Heath, Northampton earlier today, Saturday May 8.

Officers were called at about 11.45am to reports of a disturbance involving a group of males in the shopping area in South Oval. A short time later, a man was assaulted nearby, sustaining stab wounds. He was taken to hospital for treatment and his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Two boys, aged 14 and 15, have been arrested in connection with the assault and are currently in police custody.

An investigation is underway and officers are asking anyone who may have witnessed either incident, or may have CCTV, dash cam or phone footage, to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 174 of 8/5/21.