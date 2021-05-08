Appeal for information on whereabouts of missing Heanor man

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Stephen Wheatley, who has been reported missing from his home in Heanor.

The 43-year-old was last seen leaving his place of work on Monday afternoon, and is known to have visited the velodrome on Pride Park, Derby,on Tuesday.

However he has not been seen since then or made contact with any family or friends, and as a result we are becoming concerned for his safety.

As part of police inquires, we are asking that anyone who may have seen Mr Wheatley in the last few days makes contact with us.

He is white, about 5ft 5ins, has a moustache, has dark brown balding hair, and wears glasses. A CCTV image shows him carrying a black rucksack and a red holdall.

Do you recognise him from the images? Do you know where he might be now?

Anyone who can help should contact Police using one of the below methods, quoting incident 929 of 5 May.