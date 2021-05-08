Seized phone ordered to be disposed of following drugs offence

A drug dealer has been ordered by the court to have a phone seized disposed of after officers found text messages advertising cannabis.

The device was seized by detectives following a raid at a house in Bestwood in 27 June 2019 which showed messages offering the drug to groups of people.

The text messages were examined and were consistent with offering to supply cannabis – with some offering groups of 23 people to buy up to seven grams of the drug.

Analysts within the force were able to overlay call data from the seized between February and May 2019 obtained from the forensic application with messages obtained from the handset to charge the man.

Martin Chadbund, 31, of Selwyn Close in Bulwell was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for 24 months at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday. He pleaded guilty to one charge of being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs.

He was ordered by the court to have all seized phones disposed of.

Detective Sergeant Julian Eminson-Ferry led the investigation. He said: “We know that drug-related crime has a significant impact on our communities – from the individuals whose lives are damaged by addiction to the knock-on impact of associated violence and other linked offending.

“Cracking down on drug related crime is a key priority for the force and we will continue using the considerable resources we have at our disposal to ensure that all leads are investigated and that resolute enforcement action is taken where we believe it to be necessary.

“If you are concerned about drug-related crime in your community please call us on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”