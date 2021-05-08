Drugs recovered and action taken against tenants

Drugs were recovered and nuisance tenants were served with a closure and prohibition notice after two coordinated police raids.

Officers from the Ashfield neighbourhood team raided two properties in Chatsworth Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield, on Wednesday (28 April) in connection with an ongoing drugs enquiry.

A quantity of amphetamines were found at one of the addresses and a 58-year-old woman was interviewed on suspicion of possessing a class b drug.

She has since been issued with a caution.

The property was found to be in such poor condition that it was served with a prohibition order by Ashfield District Counci – meaning nobody is allowed to live there until significant improvements have been made. The tenants have also been served with eviction notices from the landlord.

The second property was served with a closure notice by the council because of repeated incidents of antisocial behaviour. That means that the current tenants face immediate eviction pending a review by the court.

Sergeant Kate Long, neighbourhood sergeant for Sutton-in-Ashfield, said: “Drug related crime has a significant impact on the people who live in our community and we are committed to tackling it head on. As a result we regularly conduct intelligence led raids on local properties and will continue to do all we can to disrupt the supply of illegal drugs.

“We also take the issue of antisocial behaviour extremely seriously and have a strong track record in working with the local council to take decisive action against those whose behaviour – whether criminal or not – has a detrimental impact on their neighbours’ quality of life.

“We will continue to work in partnership to address these issues and to improve our neighbourhoods together. I would also urge anyone with information about local drug related crime or anti-social behaviour to contact us and let us know.”

Theresa Hodgkinson, director for place and communities, said “The council’s community safety and private sector enforcement teams have been working closely with the police to tackle issues around the Chatsworth Street area. We will not tolerate anti-social behaviour and through partnership working like this anti-social behaviour and drug related crime is being addressed.

“At the same time we were able to access properties and issue a prohibition order to a landlord as part of our ongoing work to ensure private sector housing in the district is of a safe standard for residents to live in.

“We know the impact anti-social behaviour has on our communities and we will continue working with the Police and other partnership agencies to ensure that Ashfield is a safe place to live and work.”