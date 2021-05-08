Search continues for missing James

Police are issuing a renewed appeal for information to find missing man James Dean.

James, 35, was last seen in the Orchard Drive area of Oswaldtwistle around midnight on Wednesday (May 5).

Despite issuing a number of appeals and conducting several searches, we have yet to find him.

James is described as white, 6ft 2ins tall, of a very slim build and has a shaved head. He also has tattoos. He was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a black tracksuit top.

The 35-year-old has links to Accrington, Blackburn and Burnley.

Temp Insp Andy Green, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are launching a renewed appeal for information to help find James.

“His disappearance is very worrying and we have serious concerns for his welfare. Everyday which passes without finding him causes greater distress for his friends and family. It is vital we find him as soon as possible.

“If you have any information which can help us, please come forward. Furthermore, if you see James, or a man matching his description, call police immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 0309 of May 6, 2021 or report it online via Home – Lancashire Constabulary – Report Online. For immediate sightings call 999.