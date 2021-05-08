New Police and Crime Commissioner for Derbyshire

Derbyshire will have a new Police and Crime Commissioner after voters headed to the ballot box in the 2021 local elections.

Angelique Foster, the Conservative candidate for the county, won the election after earning more than 149,000 votes. Hardyal Dhindsa, who has held the post since 2016, received 117,564 votes.

Chief Constable Rachel Swann said: “I look forward to working with Angelique following the announcement that she is to be Derbyshire’s new Police and Crime Commissioner.

“The PCC’s role of governance, scrutiny, budget setting, and working with partners and local communities is crucial and I know that this is important to Ms Foster.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Hardyal Dhindsa for his dedication to the role over the last five years. He has show passion and dedication to the role and has worked tirelessly with the force and partners to help reduce crime in the county and make Derbyshire a safe place to work, live and visit.”