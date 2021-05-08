Man sentenced for possession with intent to supply – Chesham

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police a man has been sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment.

Mohammed Iqbal, aged 52 of Bellingdon Road, Chesham, Buckinghamshire, was sentenced following a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on Tuesday 27 April 2021.

Iqbal was sentenced after he pleaded guilty at the same court on 4 February 21, to one count of possession with intent to supply Heroin.

He was arrested on 3rd of February in Chesham where he was found to be carrying a quantity of heroin following a warrant. He was also found in possession of a mobile phone and an amount of cash.

PC Sarah Lansley based at Amersham police station, said: “I am satisfied that Iqbal has been convicted and sentenced for possession with intent to supply.

“We are committed to tackling those who seek to make a profit from drugs and will investigate and bring offenders before the courts to face justice.

“Drugs are extremely harmful to those within our communities and we will continue to work to stop those who deal them within in Chesham.”