Counter Terrorism Police granted more time to question four suspects

Counter Terrorism Policing North East can confirm it has been granted a warrant of further detention to continue questioning four people arrested on Saturday May 1 on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

This afternoon an extension was approved by the court, giving detectives until Saturday May 15 to hold and question the following individuals, if required:

A 29 year old man from Keighley

A 30 year old man from Keighley

A 28 year old woman from Keighley

A 28 year old man from Anglesey

The 16 year old male from Swindon (D) has been released from custody without charge.

Detective Chief Superintendent Martin Snowden is Head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East. He said: “I appreciate the concern these arrests have caused within our communities and in particular the impact of speculation around them on social media.

“Such speculation can be very damaging, creating widespread and unnecessary fear. Please be reassured that there is not believed to be any immediate risk to the public in connection with our ongoing investigation.

“Public safety remains our utmost priority and we will continue to share more information with our communities as and when we are able. In the meantime, we’d ask people not to be alarmed and to go about their business as normal.”