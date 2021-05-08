Manhunt after shooting in Erdington

Investigation launched into shooting in Erdington

We’ve launched an investigation after one man was shot and another man was stabbed in Dunlin Close, Erdington last night (07 May).

Two men aged 33 and 27 attended hospital with injuries not thought to be life threatening or changing.

We’re urging anyone with any information about what happened to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

Detective Inspector Mo Yousaf, from our force CID, said: “We believe the incident took place at around 11.30pm around Dunlin Close Erdington last night. I’d encourage anyone who knows anything to get in touch.

“We’re doing all we can to understand what has happened, why and who was responsible.

“Officers will be in the area to offer reassurance to the local community.”

You can contact us via live chat on our website or call 101. Please quote log number 5052 of 7 May.