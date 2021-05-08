Two men convicted and sentenced after assaulting emergency worker – Milton Keynes

Two men have been convicted and sentenced after assaulting a Thames Valley police officer in Milton Keynes.

Stephen Pocock, aged 22 and Declan Mann, aged 19, both of Maree Close, Bletchley, were convicted at a hearing at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on 4 February this year.

Pocock pleaded guilty to one count of assault by beating of an emergency worker and one count of using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress.

Mann pleaded guilty to one count of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

On 18 September last year, at about 4.25pm, Thames Valley Police officers attended an address on the Lakes estate in Bletchley.

One of the officers was then approached by Pocock and Mann. One of them threw an object at the officer.

The officer attempted to arrest one of the men and while he was doing so, the other one obstructed him.

Pocock and Mann both then attacked the officer with various punches to the head.

One of the offenders also spat blood into the face of the officer.

Another officer then arrived to assist and both Pocock and Mann were detained.

On 25 March 2021, Pocock was sentenced at the same court to an 18 month community order, undergo a rehabilitation order, and to carry out 80 hours unpaid work. He also was ordered to pay compensation to the officer and costs to the court.

Mann was sentenced on 29 April 2021 as he failed to appear at the initial sentencing and was subsequently arrested on 28 April 2021. He pleaded guilty at this hearing to additional charges of using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress and an unrelated incident of criminal damage.

The criminal damage related to an incident in which Mann caused damage to two cars in Allen Close Bletchley on 28 April 2021.

Mann was sentenced to a community order where he will have to undergo rehabilitation, required to undertake 8- hours unpaid work, pay compensation to the officer, for the criminal damage as well costs to the court.

Investigating officer, PC Nicholas Timms, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “Police officers attended this address in order to try to ensure public safety, but in doing so our officer was violently assaulted by Pocock and Mann.

“No one should have to face the prospect of being assaulted and spat at when they go to work, and police officers are no different.

“I am pleased that these two men have pleaded guilty to these offences and have now been sentenced, and I hope it shows that assaults on police officers will never be tolerated.”