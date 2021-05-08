Man arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences in France released with no further action

No further police action is being taken against a man arrested at a French port on suspicion of terrorism offences last week.

A 37-year-old British national was arrested on 28 April within the British control zone in Coquelles, France, as part of a pre-planned operation by officers from the MPS Counter Terrorism Command.

He was arrested on suspicion of preparing for terrorist acts (under section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006) and membership of a proscribed organisation (under section 11 of the Terrorism Act 2000) and detained under Police and Criminal Evidence (PACE) powers.

Whilst in police custody, he was subsequently detained under the Terrorism Act 2000.

A warrant of further detention for the suspect granted at Westminster Magistrates’ Court was due to expire on Monday, 10 May.

On Friday, 7 May, following extensive enquiries made by officers and consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), the man was released from custody with no further action to be taken.