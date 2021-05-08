Police appeal following gym burglary in Lewes

Police in Lewes are appealing for information following the theft of a laptop from a town gym. The suspect entered Body Happy on Friars Walk on three occasions between 1pm and 3pm on Thursday 29 April. On the last occasion he stole a black Dell XPS 157590 laptop worth £400. He is described as white, of slim build, aged in his late teens to early 20s and was wearing a black beanie hat, black or dark navy Nike turtle neck sports top, black Adidas tracksuit bottoms, white socks and black trainers. He also had a black face mask and had been seen carrying a black rucksack. Anyone who recognises the description or has any information about the incident or the stolen laptop is asked to report online or ring 101 quoting serial 968 of 29/04.