Police in Lewes are appealing for information following the theft of a laptop from a town gym. The suspect entered Body Happy on Friars Walk on three occasions between 1pm and 3pm on Thursday 29 April. On the last occasion he stole a black Dell XPS 157590 laptop worth £400. He is described as white, of slim build, aged in his late teens to early 20s and was wearing a black beanie hat, black or dark navy Nike turtle neck sports top, black Adidas tracksuit bottoms, white socks and black trainers. He also had a black face mask and had been seen carrying a black rucksack. Anyone who recognises the description or has any information about the incident or the stolen laptop is asked to report online or ring 101 quoting serial 968 of 29/04.
Police appeal following gym burglary in Lewes
3 hours ago
1 Min Read
You may also like
BREAKING • BRIGHTON • SUSSEX
One person taken to hospital after Brighton hotel blaze
8 months ago
BREAKING • SURREY
Street in Shock after woman is Murdered in Godalming Cul-du-sac
October 29, 2017
BREAKING • CUMBRIA • LONDON • MISSING
High risk missing person Rhys Moore-Campbell have you seen him..?
10 months ago
LATEST NEWS • LONDON
Manhunt launched for Islington rapist
January 30, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
Man taken to hospital after being stabbed multiple times in Morden
February 20, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
Man left seriously injured after hit and run in Brent
April 12, 2018
ISLE OF WIGHT • LATEST NEWS
Road improvement planned for Lake-Shanklin link
April 27, 2018
BREAKING • FAREHAM
Traffic Chaos on M27 after Lorry Overturns between Fareham and Portsmouth
November 21, 2016
BREAKING • LONDON • WESTMINSTER
Have you seen Jeremy King?
7 months ago
BREAKING • COVID19
Grandfather passes away it’s that easy to catch
April 3, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON • SUSSEX
Man arrested in County Lines crack down in Sussex
9 months ago
A3 Southbound closed following a collision
May 24, 2019
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Southsea Cafe Falls victim to Break In
May 16, 2017
LATEST NEWS • LONDON
Police appeal after Cyclist killed by Lorry in High Holborn
August 16, 2018
BREAKING • BULWELL • NOTTINGHAM
Faith Taylor is Missing from Bulwell
7 months ago
BREAKING • KENT
Police dog Sniffs out 30,000 Euro in the Channel Tunnel
May 25, 2018
BREAKING • KENT
Folkstone Rapist jailed
May 15, 2018
ASHFORD • BREAKING • KENT
County line drug dealer caught in Ashford faces drugs wrap
January 17, 2020
BREAKING • LATEST NEWS • MIDLANDS • NORTH WEST
LIverpool Street evacuated after fuel leak
May 30, 2017
BREAKING • BROMLEY • KENT • LONDON
Man stabbed in front of his two children in Bromley
8 months ago
BREAKING • FOREST HILL • LONDON
Appeal for witnesses to assault near The Level, Brighton
12 months ago
BREAKING • KENT
Woman Attacked and bag stolen in Maidstone
May 8, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON
Bus Crashes into Shop in South London
August 10, 2017
BOURNEMOUTH • BREAKING • DORSET
Police in Dorset seized this Lamborghini
9 months ago
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT • PORTSMOUTH
Lottery scam doing the rounds on the phone
April 23, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
Police appeal following A5 Horror taxi Crash
March 5, 2020