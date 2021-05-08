Driver escape serious injury after M2 collision involving HGV

The driver of a black Ford Edge car escaped serious injuries this evening after being involved in a collision with a heavy goods vehicle on the M2 towards Faversham.

Two lanes of the M2 are currently blocked.

The remains of the vehicle and debris are scattered across the motorway, due to the vehicle rotating 360° after it was struck by a Morrison’s heavy goods vehicle at around 7.20pm on Saturday evening (8th May 2021).

A patient transport ambulance that was passing stopped to administer emergency first-aid to the man, who managed to free himself from the mangled wreckage of the vehicle.

Officers in Kent Road Policing have been called to the incident and the roads been closed to assist with recovery and investigation work.

Kent police have been approached awaiting comment

More to follow