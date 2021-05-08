Murder Investigation into Maria Rawlings Murder after possible suspect identified on CCTV

Detectives investigating the murder of a woman whose body was found in shrubbery in Romford have released still images of a man they would like to identify.

Homicide detectives are investigating after the body of Maria Rawlings, aged 45, was found in Little Heath, Romford, at 2pm s on Tuesday, 4 May.

A post-mortem examination at Walthamstow Mortuary on Wednesday, 5 May, gave a preliminary cause for Maria’s death as neck compression and possible blunt force head trauma.

Detective Chief Inspector David Hillier, who is leading the murder investigation, said he would like to identify the man shown travelling on a 364 bus towards Dagenham at approximately 00.16hrs on 4 May in the footage.

He said: “I would urge anyone who recognises this man to contact police immediately. We are carrying out a fast-paced investigation and I believe this man may have significant information to help us with our enquiries. If anyone sees this man, I would ask them not to approach him but to call 999.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the incident room on 020 8345 3865; via 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD3551/4May.

Any members of the public who believe that they have information that could assist police are asked to approach those officers, or to call the incident room on 020 8345 3865.

Maria attended Kings Georges Hospital in Goodmayes, Ilford on the evening of Monday, 3 May. She then left the hospital and made her way on foot to Barley Lane in the direction of the A12.

It is believed that whilst walking on this road, someone may have approached Maria.

Her body was found the next day in Little Heath, Romford.

Anyone with footage can upload it via the following link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS21S25-PO1