BREAKING ELEPHANT AND CASTLE Newington

Sixteen year old stabbed in busy Newington Causeway

2 hours ago
1 Min Read
Screenshot at

Police were called at approximately 4.10 pm on Saturday, 8 May following reports of a male stabbed on a bus in Newington Causeway, Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and the male, aged 16, was taken to hospital treatments; his injuries are not life-threatening.