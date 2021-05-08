Police were called at approximately 4.10 pm on Saturday, 8 May following reports of a male stabbed on a bus in Newington Causeway, Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and the male, aged 16, was taken to hospital treatments; his injuries are not life-threatening.
Sixteen year old stabbed in busy Newington Causeway
2 hours ago
1 Min Read
You may also like
KENT • LATEST NEWS • MAIDSTONE
Maidstone men charged over multiple car key burglaries
December 5, 2019
ISLE OF WIGHT
NHS70 Thanksgiving Service Postponed
July 10, 2018
BREAKING • CHELMESFORD • ESSEX
Dispersal order has been put in place in part of #Chelmsford
10 months ago
BREAKING • SUSSEX
Cat rescued by Unimog in Horsham
December 30, 2019
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Concerns for missing Isle of Wight teenager
April 29, 2019
BREAKING • KENT
M20 Smart motorway work CANCELLED for the rest of the week
January 8, 2020
BREAKING
Murder charge brought after fatal East Dulwich attack
February 14, 2019
BREAKING • BRIGHTON
A27 Remains closed following serious collision
8 months ago
FLEET • HAMPSHIRE • MISSING
Police appeal for missing man from Farnborough and Fleet area
July 15, 2018
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Rapist Jailed by Southampton Court for Seven Years
April 27, 2018
BREAKING • KENT
Man jailed after horrendous child sex attacks in Kent
June 28, 2019
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE
Cyclist Killed in M3 fatal collision near Fleet
May 6, 2016
BREAKING
Do you know where Leon Powles is?
4 months ago
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • LONDON
First Picture of Croydon Baby “Alexandra”who died of a suspected heart attack
February 25, 2020
BREAKING • BROCKLEY
A Met police officer has saved a man from a burning building
April 27, 2020
BREAKING • BREXIT
Online Shopping after Brexit
3 months ago
BREAKING • KENT
Three arrested after drugs find in car
February 16, 2019
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE
Woman attacked after night out in Eastleigh
July 11, 2016
BREAKING • SURREY
Callous Hit and Run driver Arrested after Mowing down Pedestrian in Woking
November 27, 2016
MISSING • SUSSEX
Missing 12-year-old Tia Saunders from Sussex have you seen her
August 17, 2017
BREAKING • GOSPORT
Police Close Gosport Road After Two Vehicle Collision
June 29, 2016
BREAKING • DEAL • KENT
Wayne Couzens wife has bail extended
3 weeks ago
BREAKING • MIDLANDS
Four children killed in House fire
February 5, 2019
BREAKING • KENT • MAIDSTONE
M20 motorway in Kent currently closed due to trailer ablaze
7 months ago
BREAKING • GRAVESEND
Man arrested after serious collision in Northfleet
May 31, 2019
BREAKING • EASTBOURNE • SUSSEX
Concerns are growing for missing Eastbourne woman
February 26, 2020