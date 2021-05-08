Smoke seen coming from roof of derelict ocean hotel Sandown

Reports are coming in of a fire a derelict hotel in Sandown Isle of Wight

Information from a source based on the Isle of Wight has stated there are plumes of black smoke coming from a roof of a derelict hotel known as the Ocean Hotel.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue are in attendance with 8 appliances and 2 aerial ladder platforms tackling the large blaze.

They have advised all local residents to close their doors and windows and to remain indoors.

Please also avoid the area to allow the Emergency services to have full access to the area.