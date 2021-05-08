Elderly man assaulted in Portsmouth street in unprovoked attack

Elderly man assaulted in an unprovoked attack in Portsmouth Street

On Saturday 8th May at around 8.15 pm people witnessed a vicious unprovoked attack on an elderly man on New Road between the junctions of Ernest Road and Shearer Road.

This is a vicious attack unprovoked attack and police are appealing for the publics help in finding the men that launched this attack.

Do you recognize either of the males in the video or image, Did you witness the attack if you can help in any way please contact Hampshire Constabulary on 101.