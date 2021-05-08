Boy, 9, hospitalised following attack in Peterborough

A nine-year-old boy has been hospitalised following an attack in Peterborough this afternoon (Saturday).

We were called at 3.24pm by the ambulance service reporting a child had been assaulted in Peveril Road and had multiple wounds to his face and head.

The boy, 9, was initially taken to Peterborough City Hospital but has since been transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where he remains in a stable condition.

Sergeant Jason Hancock said: “It is believed the boy was walking along the street with his older brother when a man approached them and attacked the victim.

“The offender is described as an Asian man who was tall, skinny, scruffy in appearance with black short-to-medium length messy hair and was wearing black jogging bottoms and a big coat. He ran off in the direction of Lincoln Road.

“We understand this will be a concerning incident for members of the public, however we have got officers carrying out enquiries and doing all we can to identify the offender. While this appears to be a random attack, we believe this was an isolated incident and have not received any further reports of this nature.”

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Police on 101 quoting incident 312 of 8 May.