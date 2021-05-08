A murder investigation continues following the death of a teenager in Havering

Police were called at 6.41pm on Friday, 7 May to Church Road, Harold Wood following reports of a fight involving a number of people.

Officers attended and found a 16-year-old male suffering from a stab injury. They immediately provided first aid with the assistance of a member of public.

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London’s Air Ambulance attended. Despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 7.07pm.

Next of kin have been informed and formal identification awaits.

A special post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place at 11:00hrs on Sunday, 9 May at Queens Hospital, Romford.

Police were also called at 6.51pm to reports of a male stabbed on Retford Road. They attended with the LAS, and found a second male [A], aged 15, suffering from a stab wound. He has been taken to an east London hospital where he remains – his condition is not life threatening. He has also been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A further male aged 17, was also admitted to an east London hospital suffering a stab injury where he remains. He has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 16-year-old male was arrested at the scene on suspicion of affray; he has been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in early June.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command investigate and enquiries remain ongoing. Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote reference CAD6572/7May.

Alternatively, to remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.