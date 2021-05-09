Three charged after officer injured in Camden vehicle stop

Three men have been charged following an incident where an officer was injured during a vehicle stop in Camden.

[A] Jordell Menzies – 24 (09.09.96) of Brunswick Close, Pinner was charged with dangerous driving, assault of an emergency services worker, driving with no insurance and obstruction. [C] Navone McKenzie – 33 (23.05.87) of Clement Close, NW6 was charged with breaching the terms of a criminal behaviour order.

Both appeared in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 8 May and were bailed ahead of a next appearance at the same court on Friday, 16 July.

[B] Sylva Kasongo – 26 (16.05.94) of Handyside Street, N1 was charged with possession of a class B drug. He has been bailed to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 21 May.

The incident occurred at approximately 22:25hrs on Thursday, 6 May after officers on routine patrol stopped a car in Lowfield Road, NW6.

One officer received leg injuries.

Enquiries continue to locate a fourth male who fled the scene in the direction of Hemstal Road, NW6.