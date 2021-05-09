Thieves carry out two cigarette thefts within 20 minutes

Detectives investigating two cigarette thefts which happened in the space of 20 minutes have released an image of a man they want to speak to.

Around £575 worth of cigarettes were taken from a shop in Bramcote Lane, Wollaton at around 3.50pm on Wednesday (5 May). It’s believed one man had distracted a security guard while two other men ran off with the goods.

Then at 4.10pm, a man walked into a shop in Queens Road, Beeston, requested spirits and tobacco from behind the counter and took them without paying.

Detective Sergeant Chris Berryman, of Nottinghamshire’s criminal investigation department, said: “We believe these two incidents are linked and are making good headway with our enquiries.

“We absolutely won’t tolerate these distraction theft offences and will do everything in our power to track down these offenders.

“We believe we are looking for two men. One of them was wearing a black cap, black hoodie and grey tracksuit bottoms. The other was wearing a black polo shirt, black skinny jeans and white shoes. He also had short, dark hair.

“If anyone recognises the man in the image or has any information that could assist with the investigation, please contact us as soon as possible.”

People with information are asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident 466 of 5 May.

Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.