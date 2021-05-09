Collision in Charlesworth Street, Lincoln

This morning at 4.33am a white lorry entered Charlesworth Street in Lincoln and collided with a number of parked cars and the walls to several properties. After causing this damage, three men are believed to have got out of vehicle before heading in the direction of Foss Bank. Officers are working to trace these individuals and would like to hear from any witnesses to this. If you witnessed this incident and haven’t yet spoken with us, please make a report through one of the following ways.

By calling 101 – quoting incident 43 of 09/05/2021.

By emailing [email protected] – don’t forget to quote reference 43 of 09/05/2021 in the subject line.

You can also report anonymously via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

Reference: Incident 43 of 9/5/21