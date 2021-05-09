Man dies after A14 collision

A man has died following a serious collision on the A14 at Stowmarket.

Police were called after 10:30pm yesterday, Saturday 8 May, to reports that a lorry had been involved in a collision with a pedestrian on the westbound carriageway, near junction 49.

An ambulance was also in attendance but the pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s next of kin have been informed.

The road was closed for several hours to allow an investigation into the circumstances of the incident to get underway, but reopened shortly after 5am.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, along with anyone driving in the area just prior to the incident who has a dashcam in their vehicle.

Witnesses or anybody with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit quoting CAD 409 of 8 May via

Website – complete the online contact form: http://www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update

Email – [email protected]

Phone – call 101

In an emergency always call 999