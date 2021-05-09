Paddle border spots body of baby wrapped in red blanket on the Canal in Brent

Cordons are in place at the canal near Old Oak Lane NW10 where the body of a newborn baby was found in the water at 1.19pm.



Residents have been moved from boats near to the location of where the baby has been spotted and those living onboard have been advised that it may take up to two days to complete the police investigations.



Investigations are underway to establish circumstances. Police urge the baby’s mother to seek medical assistance via 999. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 ref 3589/09.

