Kent Police officers at the Channel Tunnel terminal near Folkestone stopped a car which was preparing to leave the UK on the afternoon of Thursday 6 May 2021.

Around £37,000 in cash was found in the vehicle, the origin of which was unexplained, and the money has been seized while enquiries continue.

A 38-year-old man, a 33-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man, all from Birmingham, were arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

All three have since been released pending further investigation.