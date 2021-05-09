Appeal following fight at central London store

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fight at a store in central London.

Officers were called at approximately 19:35hrs on Saturday, 8 May to reports of a fight at Selfridges in Oxford Street, W1.

On attending the location, officers found a man [A], aged 20, with a stab injury to the leg. He was taken to hospital for treatment before being discharged. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of affray and remains in custody.

Seven other people have been arrested on suspicion of GBH and affray. They are:

[B] A 21-year-old man; [C] a 20-year-old man; [D] an 18-year-old man; [E] a 20-year-old man; [F] a 22-year-old man; [G] a 26-year-old man and [H] a 20-year-old woman.

All remain in custody at this time.

Detectives from CID based at Westminster investigate and ask anyone who witnessed this incident, or anyone who has footage, to contact them on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 6085/8May.

You can also provide information anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.