Man jailed after gun is found in sock

A man has been locked up after police found this gun hidden in a sock while carrying out a warrant in St Ann’s.

The warrant, a proactive joint operation by the St Ann’s Neighbourhood Team and the City South Operation Reacher team, was executed on the morning of 21 January 2021.

The firearm was discovered during a search of a bedroom and 25-year-old Connor Green was subsequently arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Checks confirmed that it was viable weapon and that the trigger, top slide, hammer and firing pin were all working.

Green, of Botany Avenue, St Ann’s, was jailed for five years when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on 29 April 2021 after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm.

Detective Sergeant Jon Kerry, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This investigation and its positive outcome was thanks to the hard work of a number of different police departments including CID, response, crime scene investigation, Operation Reacher and neighbourhoods, all working closely together to help build the case.

“This type of offence quite clearly has a corrosive effect upon the community and their sense of safety and security.

“The force treats weapon offences with the utmost seriousness and we use a number of tactics to prevent weapon-enabled crime including carrying out warrants and reacting to intelligence.

“We will continue to relentlessly pursue those intent on possessing dangerous weapons and causing harm in our communities.

“I would urge anyone with information about someone who may be carrying a weapon illegally to contact Nottinghamshire Police immediately on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. In an emergency call 999.”