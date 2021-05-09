Appeal for information after burglary in Winchester

Police are appealing for information after a burglary at a shop in Winchester last night (May 8).

It was reported six people forced entry to London Camera Exchange in The Square just before 11.40pm.

Stock has then been stolen from display cases inside the store.

The six men all had masks and gloves on, and had hoods up during the burglary. They had a vehicle parked in Little Minister Street, with three of them making off after the burglary in the vehicle and three running behind the vehicle.

Officers investigating the burglary are keen to hear from anyone who may have information that assists their enquiries.

Did you see anything suspicious in or around The Square last night? Or maybe you were driving in the area and have dash cam footage from between 11.15pm and midnight?

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting the reference 44210177376.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.