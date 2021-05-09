Skilled stunt pilot killed in Headcorn aerodrome air crash

Kent Fire and Rescue Service were called along with other emergency services on Sunday afternoon in response to reports that a light aircraft had crashed and the pilot had died.

The stunt pilot who has been named locally as Angus Buchanan crashed in a field near Headcorn Aerodrome whilst carrying out a stunt involving three other planes.

Two fire engines were sent to the incident, crews worked alongside colleagues from SECAMB, Kent Police, KSS Air Ambulance and onsite Fire & Rescue Response. Crews made the scene safe. Despite efforts, Mr Buchanan died at the scene.

A witness said the aircraft was one of three bi-planes being flown, he added it had appeared to have performed a “Stall turn” and lost control before crashing behind some tree near to the Aerodrome.

Angus was an experienced pilot and a member of the Stampe Formation Flying Display team – a group that performs air shows with planes.

He became a commercial pilot in 1970 and was working with Easyjet when he retired in 2009. Shocked air traffic controllers at the airdrome were too upset to comment on the horrific incident apart from saying that Angus death was a great loss to the flying community

A spokesman for Kent Police said we were notified that a light aircraft had crashed in a field near Headcorn.

Officers are currently at the scene working with partner agencies including East Coast Ambulance Service and the Kent Fire & Rescue Service to establish the circumstances. The Air Accidents Investigations Branch has also been informed.