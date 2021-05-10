Police Dog Phantom finds suspected criminal hiding in hedge

A suspected criminal ran away from officers but was found hiding in a hedge by a police dog.

Police responded to a disturbance at an address in East Street, Amberley, on Thursday afternoon (6 May), where a man was reported to have smashed a number of plates, broken a vacuum cleaner and put holes in a wall.

Officers arrived and arrested the suspect. He was permitted to gather some personal belongings, but he then escaped out of a rear window and was out of sight.

The Dog Unit was called and Police Dog Phantom, a two-year-old German Shepherd general purpose dog, tracked away from the property and onto the South Downs. Moments later, the suspect was found hiding in a hedge.

The 29-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and has been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.