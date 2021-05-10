Police dog Ludo tracks down man who failed to stop for police in Shepperton

A police dog (PD) used his tracking skills to find a man who failed to stop for police in Shepperton early this morning (10 May).

The man had been seen driving his car dangerously in the Shepperton area. He briefly stopped for officers, but then drove off at speed and failed to stop again for officers.

The car was later found in Hersham and PD Ludo was enlisted to help with the search to locate the driver. A man was found nearby in woodland, and was identified as being the same man who was driving the car previously.

A 38-year-old man from Hounslow was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle whilst unfit through drink or drugs, failing to stop, and dangerous driving.

PC George Larkin, PD Ludo’s handler, said: “Our police dogs play a vital role in helping us to track down suspects. Ludo may have been doing his day job, but his tracking skills help us to keep Surrey, and our communities, safe.”