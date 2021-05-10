Man sentenced to seven years in prison for causing death by dangerous driving

A motorist has been sentenced to seven years in prison for causing death by dangerous driving after a fatal collision on the A34.

Dean Moffat, 48, of Robson Avenue in Peterlee, County Durham, was driving a lorry when the collision happened on the southbound carriageway at Bullington Cross, approximately half a mile from Sutton Scotney services, on November 11 2019.

Winchester Crown Court heard how Ric Mboma, 60, from Feltham, London, had been driving a Toyota Corolla when a tyre blowout caused the vehicle to come to a stop in the first lane of the carriageway.

Shortly afterwards, the lorry collided with the Corolla between 8.10pm and 8.15pm.

Mr Mboma was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The passengers in the vehicle, a boy and girl aged in their teens, sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Moffat was not injured.

Moffat was sentenced on Friday 7 May to seven years in prison for causing death by dangerous driving, two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and for committing an act/series of acts with intent to pervert the course of public justice.

He was also disqualified from driving for seven and a half years and will need to take an extended re-test.

PS Jonathan Bates, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of Ric Mboma, and I hope that the sentence imposed by the courts provides some closure to them.

“This must serve as a warning to all road users. This case highlights the need to remain alert and vigilant on the roads, paying attention at all times.

“To not do so is not worth the risk and your actions can and do have a lifelong impact on the families, friends and loved ones of those who die as a result.”

Mr Mboma’s family previously released the following tribute:

“Ric Mboma was a loving and caring husband, and wherever a beautiful soul has been there is a trail of beautiful memories.”