Prolific burglar sentenced to four years and six months in prison for spate of thefts in and around Portsmouth

A man has been sentenced to four years and six months in prison for robbery and conspiracy to burgle in a number of incidents across Portsmouth, Fareham and Waterlooville.

Luke MacDonald, 19, of High Down Lane, Surrey, was sentenced on Friday (7 May) for one count of conspiracy to burgle in connection with eight incidents and two counts of attempted robbery.

His co-defendants in the conspiracy to burgle charge, Harlie Frampton, 19, of Wymering Lane, Cosham; and Rhys Conner, 19, of Bevis Road, Portsmouth, were also sentenced to three years and four months and three years and ten months in prison respectively.

The conspiracy to burgle charge relates to the following incidents:

Between 10.30pm on 17th February and 6.45am on 18th February 2019, entry was gained to an address on Colville Road, Portsmouth, and a number of electricals, a wallet and a handbag were stolen. Two sets of car keys were also taken from the house and two cars were also subsequently taken.

On 30th April 2019, entry was gained to a property on Hawthorn Crescent, Portsmouth, between midnight and 3.40am and two sets of car keys were taken. Two vehicles parked outside the address were subsequently stolen.

On 19th August 2019, entry was gained to a property on Central Road, Portsmouth, between 2am and 7am and car keys taken. A vehicle was subsequently stolen from a driveway.

On 28th August 2019, entry was gained to an address on Neville Avenue, Fareham, between 12.30am and 4.30am and keys for two vehicles were taken and used to steal two cars parked on a driveway.

On 31st August 2019 at approximately 3am, a mobile phone and car keys were taken from an address on Childe Square, Portsmouth, and a car was taken from outside the address.

Between midnight and 5.30am on 16th September 2019, car keys were taken from an address on Finch Road, Portsmouth and used to steal a car parked outside the address.

Between 9.30pm on 22nd September and 2.35am on 23rd September 2019, entry was gained to an address on Campion Close, Waterlooville, and electricals, a mobile phone, car keys and a handbag were stolen. The keys were then used to steal two vehicles from outside of the address.

In the early hours of 23rd September 2019, a handbag, purse, wallet and car key were taken from an address on Central Road, Portsmouth.

MacDonald was also sentenced for a further attempted dwelling burglary which took place at an address on Campbell Road, Portsmouth, on 20th September 2020.

No-one was injured in either of the incidents.

In addition, MacDonald was also sentenced for attempted robbery and causing actual bodily harm in connection with an incident that took place on August 26th 2020.

The court heard how MacDonald had attacked a cyclist, a man in his 40s, causing him minor injuries which required hospital treatment. He then attempted to steal his bike.

DS Deborah Mason, from the eastern Operation Hawk team, said:

“We are very pleased that this prolific burglar and his co-defendants are being held accountable for their crimes and would like to thank all of those involved in the investigation that brought them to justice.

“Residential burglaries such as these are despicable crimes and the distress caused to victims is immeasurable.

“I welcome this sentence and I hope it reassures our communities that we take these offences very seriously and investigate all available lines of enquiry to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.”