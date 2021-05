Detectives investigating the murder of Maria Rawlings in Redbridge have charged a man.

Valentin Lazar, 20 (11.01.01) from Barking was charged on the evening of Monday, 10 May with murder.

He will appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 11 May.

Homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the incident room on 020 8345 3865; via 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 3551/4May.