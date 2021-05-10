Detectives investigating the murder of Maria Rawlings in Redbridge have charged a man.
Valentin Lazar, 20 from Barking was charged on the evening of Monday, 10 May with murder.
He will appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 11 May.
Man charged with murder of woman in Redbridge
