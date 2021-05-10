BREAKING REDBRIDGE

Man charged with murder of woman in Redbridge

1 hour ago
1 Min Read
Screenshot at

Detectives investigating the murder of Maria Rawlings in Redbridge have charged a man.
Valentin Lazar, 20 from Barking was charged on the evening of Monday, 10 May with murder.
He will appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 11 May.