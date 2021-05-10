Police have charged man with murder of PCSO Julia James

Detectives investigating the death of Police Community Support Officer Julia James have charged Callum Wheeler, 21, from Aylesham with her murder.

Julia, 53 was found deceased next to Akholt Wood in Snowdown just before 4pm on Tuesday 27 April 2021.

Officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate arrested the 21-year-old on Friday 7 May 2021.

On Monday 10 May 2021, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised a charge of murder.

Mr Wheeler remains in custody and is due to appear via video link at Medway Magistrates Court on Tuesday 11 May 2021.