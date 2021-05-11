Witnesses are sought following a burglary of a houseboat in Gravesend

The boat is believed to have been burgled overnight between April 21 and 22 2021 at a marina in Albion Parade.

A laptop, a Dewalt Impact Driver and batteries are reported to have been stolen.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Martin Stevens said: ‘We have carried out enquiries at the scene and sought to identify potential witnesses however we know the area is well visited and there may be people with information who are yet to contact us. I would urge them to contact us at their earliest convenience.

‘Likewise, we would be keen to hear from anyone who may have been offered items, matching the description of those stolen, for sale’

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting 46/67082/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the anonymous online form available via the Crimestoppers website.