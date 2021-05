At around 1pm on Friday 30 April 2021, it is alleged a mountain bike was stolen from the grounds of a school in Oakwood Park.

Officers are now able to issue CCTV images of a person who they believe could help with their enquiries.

Anyone who has information that may assist the investigation is urged to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/72449/21.

You can also contact Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by completing an online form on their website.