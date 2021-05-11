Two men arrested following stabbing in Bootle

Detectives investigating a stabbing in Bootle yesterday afternoon (Monday 10 May) have arrested two men.

We were contacted at just after 3.50pm following reports two males had been assaulted in Glover Place in Bootle.

A 45-year-old man and a 63-year-old man had reportedly become involved in a scuffle with two males and suffered injuries consistent with a bladed weapon being used.

Both have been treated for minor wounds and are recovering.

Following enquiries, a 19-year-old man and a 18-year-old man, both from Bootle, have been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding.

They have been taken to police stations for questioning and our investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or 101 quoting reference 21000299569.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.