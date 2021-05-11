Appeal to trace wanted man who failed to appear at court

Detectives are renewing appeals for information to trace a man who failed to appear at court.

Officers would like to speak with anyone who may have seen Ridwan Ali, 23 (17.04.98), or who knows of his whereabouts.

It is now believed that he may have travelled to the Manchester area.

Ali, whose last known address is Northwick Road in Wembley, is wanted by police for failing to appear at Kingston Crown Court on 30 October 2020 to answer two charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

The charges relate to a road traffic collision on Garratt Lane in Wandsworth on 21 July 2020.

A warrant for Ali’s arrest was issued by the court when he failed to appear.

Detective Sergeant Gareth Roberts, from the South West Command Unit, said: “Despite it being seven months since Ridwan Ali failed to appear at court, we remain determined to find him.

“I am certain there are people who know where he is, and I would urge them to contact us. I would also encourage Ali to do the right thing and attend the nearest police station.”

Anyone who has information concerning his whereabouts should contact police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting Cad 2347/21Jul20 or email [email protected]

To remain 100% anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers_uk.org.