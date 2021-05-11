Victim of fatal shooting in Hackney named as investigation continues

The victim of a fatal shooting in Hackney has been named as detectives continue to appeal for information and witnesses.

Police were called to reports of shots fired on Gillett Square in Dalston at 00:56hrs on Saturday, 8 May.

Officers attended and found a seriously injured man, 31-year-old Patrick Anzy.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, Patrick was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Tuesday, 11 May.

There have been no arrests.

Detective Inspector Andy McDonald, of Specialist Crime, said: “I am very keen to speak to anyone who was in the Gillett Square area at the time of the shooting who may have witnessed the murder.

“Patrick was attacked in Boleyn Road, N16, in the early hours of Saturday, 8 May and, at the time, I believe there may have been a number of people around who may have seen or heard something.

“Any information, no matter how small, could prove to be crucial to this investigation and help secure some justice for Patrick’s family.”

Anyone with information or any witnesses are urged to call 101, quoting reference CAD 412/08May.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.