CCTV appeal following serious assault in Horley

We are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in Horley on Wednesday, 14 April.

Officers were called to Vicarage Road in Horley opposite Horley Recreation Ground shortly after 8pm following reports of a serious assault. The victim was walking down the road when he was tripped up by two strangers and then assaulted before his shoe was stolen.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries not deemed to be life-changing.

The first suspect is described as a white man, around 5 ft 10, 18/19 years old with brown hair. He was wearing a plan, dark navy blue tracksuit and was carrying a Stella Artois can. The second man is described as a white man, around 5ft 9 with dark blonde hair. He possibly had a mole on his right cheek. He was wearing a grey tracksuit with a green and cream cameo jacket with dark trims.



We are appealing for the public’s help in identifying the men in this CCTV image in connection with this investigation. If you recognise who they are, or have any further information which could assist us with this investigation, please contact us. If you have any information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, please contact us quoting PR/45210037983 via:

• Webchat on our website surrey.police.uk

• Online https://www.surrey.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/

• Calling us on 101

If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.