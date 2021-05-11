Man appears in court charged with murder of PCSO Julia James

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Police Community Support Officer Julia James.

Callum Wheeler, 21, from Aylesham appeared via video link at Medway Magistrates Court on Tuesday 11 May 2021.

He was remanded in custody, to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday 13 May 2021.

Julia, 53 was found deceased next to Akholt Wood in Snowdown just before 4pm on Tuesday 27 April 2021.

Officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate arrested the 21-year-old on Friday 7 May 2021.

On Monday 10 May 2021, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised a charge of murder.