A reconstruction of Police Community Support Officer Julia James’ last known movements on the day she died has been held in the hope it may jog people’s memories

Julia, 53, was found deceased next to Ackholt Wood in Snowdown at around 4pm on Tuesday 27 April 2021.

She had been working at home that day before taking her Jack Russell Toby for a walk in the Aylesham Road area.

A post-mortem revealed Julia died from significant head injuries.

On Monday 10 May 2021, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised a charge of murder against 21-year-old Callum Wheeler from Aylesham.

He appeared at Medway Magistrates Court on Tuesday 11 May 2021 and was remanded in custody to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday 13 May 2021.

Reconstruction

On Tuesday 11 May 2021, two weeks after her death, an actress wearing the clothes that Julia was wearing walked the route she was believed to have taken as she left her home.

Walking her dog Toby, detectives believe Julia left her home in Snowdown, near Aylesham just after 2pm on Tuesday 27 April 2021.

She is believed to have used a footpath at the rear of her home which led her through bushes and woodland before emerging on to a field just off Aylesham Road.

She and Toby then walked around the perimeter of the field before they approached the main woodland locally known as Ackholt Wood where officers believed she was attacked.

Julia was later found next to the woodland at around 4pm.

Assistant Chief Constable Tom Richards said: ‘I would like to thank everyone that has come forward with information so far but I can’t stress enough how important it is that anyone who hasn’t spoken to officers and thinks they may have information to get in touch.

‘We have held this reconstruction in the hope it will jog someone’s memory from that day.

‘Any information, however small or seemingly insignificant, could be vital to our enquiries.’

‘I would also like to thank the local community for their fantastic support so far. We are incredibly grateful for their compassion and patience whilst we continue this investigation.

‘Our enquiries continue at pace as does our very visible presence in the Aylesham and Snowdown areas.’

Anyone who has any information, no matter how small, should call Kent Police on 0800 0514 526, via 101 or report details online.

CCTV or dashcam footage can also submit details online at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4601020121F07-PO1