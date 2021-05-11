Witnesses are sought following two assaults in Gravesend.

The first incident is reported to have happened at around 9.30pm in Medhurst Crescent, where a man alleged he was racially abused before he was punched in the head several times by a group of young people.

Shortly afterwards a man and a woman also reported being assaulted by a group of young people in Valley Drive. The male victim reported the group caused damage to his car and upon confronting them he was assaulted with a glass bottle and wooden stick.

The female victim attempted to help calm the situation but was assaulted by two girls from the group before the suspects fled the scene.

The suspects, three boys and two girls, are believed to be approximately 17 years old and white.

The two girls are described as having a slim build, being around five feet and four inches tall and were wearing black coats. One girl had long blonde hair and the second had brunette hair

which was tied in a ponytail. They both had local accents.

One of the three boys is described as having a medium build with brown hair and was wearing jeans and a green jacket.

Another boy is described as being taller than the rest of the group and was wearing a brown top.

The third boy is described as being short, with a slim build and was wearing a baseball hat.

Officers have carried out enquiries into both incidents which are reported to have taken place on 12 April 2021, and are now appealing for witnesses to get in touch.

Anyone who may have information in connection with either incident is asked to call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting 46/60739/21.